Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee died on Thursday at his Kolkata home, Communist Party of India-Marxist state secretary Mohd Salim said.

IMAGE: Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. Photograph: ANI Photo

He was suffering from old age-related ailments.

Bhattacharjee was 80 and is survived by his wife Mira and daughter Suchetana.

The CPI-M leader was the chief minister of the state from 2000 to 2011.