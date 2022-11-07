News
Rediff.com  » News » EWS quota took 3 years from Parliament nod to SC okay

EWS quota took 3 years from Parliament nod to SC okay

Source: PTI
November 07, 2022 12:23 IST
Following is the chronology of events in which the Supreme Court on Monday delivered judgment on 10 per cent reservation to people belonging to the economically weaker sections (EWS) in admissions and government jobs:

Jan 8, 2019: Lok Sabha clears the 103rd Constitution amendment Bill.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Jan 9: Rajya Sabha clears the 103rd Constitution amendment Bill.

 

Jan 12: Ministry of law and justice issues notice, saying President Ram Nath Kovind has given assent.

Feb: New law challenged before SC.

Feb 6: SC issues notice to govt on pleas challenging amendment.

Feb 8: SC declines to stay 10 per cent EWS quota.

Sep 8, 2022: SC bench headed by CJI U U Lalit constitutes bench to hear appeals.

Sep 13: SC starts hearing arguments.

Sep 27: SC reserves order.

Nov 7: SC, by majority of 3:2, upholds validity of 103rd Constitution amendment providing 10 pc reservation to EWS in admissions, govt jobs.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
