Rediff.com  » News » SC in 3-2 verdict upholds 10% quota for economically weaker sections

Source: PTI
November 07, 2022 11:53 IST
The Supreme Court of India, by a majority view of 3:2, on Monday upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment providing 10 per cent reservation to people belonging to the economically weaker sections (EWS) in admissions and government jobs.

IMAGE: The Supreme Court of India. Photograph: ANI Photo

The top court said the law on EWS quota does not violate the basic structure of the Constitution.

At the outset, Chief Justice U U Lalit said there were four different judgments on pleas challenging the EWS quota.

 

Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, who read the judgment for himself, said the 103rd constitutional amendment cannot be said to breach the basic structure of the Constitution.

Justice Bela M Trivedi said the 103rd constitutional amendment cannot be struck down on grounds of being discriminatory.

Justice J B Pardiwala concurred with their views and upheld the validity of the amendment.

Justice S Ravindra Bhat, in a minority view, dissented and struck down the Constitution amendment on EWS quota.

CJI Lalit concurred with the view of Justice Bhat.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
