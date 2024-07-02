News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Even if I win all 80 seats in UP...: Akhilesh on EVM

Even if I win all 80 seats in UP...: Akhilesh on EVM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 02, 2024 14:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the 2024 Lok Sabha polls marked the end of communal politics in India, and were a moral victory for the INDIA bloc.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav speaks in Lok Sabha. Photograph: Sansad TV

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the president's address, the Kannauj MP also questioned the authenticity of EVMs and said he and his party will oppose it even if his party wins all seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav called June 4, the day the election results were declared, as the day of independence from communal politics for India.

He also said that the BJP's defeat in Faizabad seat of Ayodhya, where the Ram temple has been built, shows the wisdom of voters.

"The whole India has understood that INDIA is pro-India. This election is the moral victory of INDIA. It is a victory of positive politics. It is victory of PDA (Pichde Dali Alpsankhayak), social justice movement. 2024's message is also full of responsibility for the INDIA bloc," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

 

"June 4, 2024 was the day of independence from communal politics for India. In this election, communal politics has lost forever," Yadav said.

"This election is a new era of positive politics, pro-Constitution people have won, the Constitution has won... It is the end of top-down politics," he said.

Referring to the BJP's defeat in Faizabad, he said it was perhaps the wish of Lord Ram.

"Hoi wahi jo Ram rachi rakha (Whatever Ram has planned will happen)," Yadav said.

"The victory of Ayodhya is the victory of the wisdom of India's voters," he said.
Faizabad MP and SP leader Awadhesh Kumar was seated next to Yadav in the House when he made the remarks.

Questioning the authenticity of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), Yadav said, "When the Model Code of Conduct was imposed, the government and the Commission were favouring some people. I do not want to go into details".

"Somewhere a question has been raised on that institution as well," Yadav said in an apparent reference to the Election Commission.

"I did not trust EVMs yesterday, I don't trust them today. And even if I win all 80 seats, I will not trust EVMs," he said and added "the issue of EVMs is not dead, and we Samajwadis will remain adamant on it".

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla later said it would be better if questions were not raised on the impartiality of the Election Commission.

Raking up the NEET issue, he said, "The achievement of last ten years is the birth of an education mafia. The most prestigious paper in the country was also leaked... The government is enabling leaks because they don't want to give jobs to youth".

"If jobs are given, then reservation also has to be given... knowingly, the government has played around with jobs and reservation," he said.

Backing the demand for caste census, he said social justice is not possible without it.

He also said that the INDIA bloc, when it comes to power, will scrap the Agnipath scheme, and bring back the old pension scheme.

"The concern that people have on Agniveer continues... We will never accept this scheme. Whenever INDIA bloc comes to power, this scheme will be scrapped," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Is EC Preparing To Manipulate Polls?'
'Is EC Preparing To Manipulate Polls?'
'A Faulty EVM Can Be Manipulated'
'A Faulty EVM Can Be Manipulated'
EVMs in India are 'black box': Rahul backs Musk's view
EVMs in India are 'black box': Rahul backs Musk's view
What Do You Know About Our Monsoon?
What Do You Know About Our Monsoon?
Tough pill to swallow: Miller on T20 WC heartbreak
Tough pill to swallow: Miller on T20 WC heartbreak
Sudharsan, Shaw struggle in English county cricket
Sudharsan, Shaw struggle in English county cricket
Selective expunction defies logic: Rahul to LS Speaker
Selective expunction defies logic: Rahul to LS Speaker
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

'EVM Is Useless As The Black Glass...'

'EVM Is Useless As The Black Glass...'

False: Poll official on EVM news; notices issued

False: Poll official on EVM news; notices issued

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances