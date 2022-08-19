News
Rediff.com  » News » Even Elephants Need A Dentist!

Even Elephants Need A Dentist!

By Rediff News Bureau
August 19, 2022 13:54 IST
Vets and animal experts from FOUR PAWS International, a global animal welfare organisation, performed a dental procedure on Madhubala, a 16-year-old elephant, at the zoo in Karachi.

 

IMAGE: Madhubala reacts after receiving a dart for sedation before the dental procedure. All Photographs: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Experts from Four Paws with Madhubala.

 

IMAGE: Amir Khalil, director, project development at Four Paws International, along with experts perform the dental procedure.

 

IMAGE: A view of the procedure being carried out.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
