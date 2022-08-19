Even Elephants Need A Dentist!

Vets and animal experts from FOUR PAWS International, a global animal welfare organisation, performed a dental procedure on Madhubala, a 16-year-old elephant, at the zoo in Karachi.

IMAGE: Madhubala reacts after receiving a dart for sedation before the dental procedure. All Photographs: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: Experts from Four Paws with Madhubala.

IMAGE: Amir Khalil, director, project development at Four Paws International, along with experts perform the dental procedure.

IMAGE: A view of the procedure being carried out.

