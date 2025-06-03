HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
European embassy staffer behind anti-Netanyahu posters in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 03, 2025 16:59 IST

The Delhi police informed the home ministry about an embassy staffer of a Western European nation allegedly putting up "wanted" posters of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Chanakyapuri area in New Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident came to light at around 7.30 am on May 29, when personnel from the Chanakyapuri police station noticed two such posters on electricity poles near the Carmel Convent School on Malcha Marg and the American Embassy School, he said.

Chanakyapuri houses several embassies and international institutions, and is under heightened surveillance.

 

"The beat staff alerted senior officers, and instructions were issued to remove the posters," a senior police officer said.

Subsequently, police teams launched an investigation and scanned CCTV footage to ascertain the identity of the person responsible.

"Upon reviewing the footage, a man in a blue shirt and black trousers was seen arriving on a bicycle at around 5.30 am. He was spotted putting up a poster on an electricity pole. Further analysis led investigators to trace his movements to a residential flat located on Sardar Patel Marg," the officer said.

A police team visited the residence and found that the occupant is an employee at the embassy of a Western European nation.

"The individual's details were noted, but no further action was taken on account of diplomatic immunity," the officer said.

Given the sensitive nature of the matter and the diplomatic status of the person concerned, the Delhi police decided to escalate the issue.

A detailed report was prepared and sent to the ministry of home affairs, which is expected to coordinate with the ministry of external affairs to determine the appropriate course of action, police sources said.

"The matter is being dealt with at the highest level. Senior officers of the New Delhi range submitted a report to police headquarters, which was subsequently communicated to the MHA last week," a source said, adding that a response from the ministry is awaited.

The police have maintained that strict vigilance continues in the Chanakyapuri area to prevent any untoward incidents.

Multiple calls and messages to the Delhi police spokesperson did not elicit any response.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
