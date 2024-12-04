India votes for UNGA resolution on Israel leaving Palestine

India voted in favour of a UN General Assembly resolution that called for the withdrawal of Israel from the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, and reiterated the call for achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in West Asia.

IMAGE: People walk past damaged buildings and rubble after an Israeli raid at Nur Shams camp, Tulkarm, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, April 20, 2024. Photograph: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

The draft resolution Peaceful settlement of the question of Palestine' tabled by Senegal was overwhelmingly adopted in the 193-member General Assembly on Tuesday.

India was among the 157 nations that voted in favour, while eight Member States -- Argentina, Hungary, Israel, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea and the United States voted against it.

Cameroon, Czechia, Ecuador, Georgia, Paraguay, Ukraine and Uruguay abstained.

The resolution, adopted as orally revised, reiterated its call for the achievement, without delay, of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the Middle East (West Asia) on the basis of the relevant United Nations resolutions and an end to the Israeli occupation that began in 1967, including of East Jerusalem.

The resolution called for the withdrawal of Israel from the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem and for the realisation of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, primarily the right to self-determination and the right to their independent State.

Through the resolution, the General Assembly reaffirmed its unwavering support, in accordance with international law, for the two-state solution of Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace and security within recognised borders, based on the pre-1967 borders.

It also demanded that Israel, the occupying power, comply strictly with its obligations under international law, including as reflected in the advisory opinion of the International Court of 19 July 2024, including to bring an end to its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian territory, as rapidly as possible, to cease immediately all new settlement activities and to evacuate all settlers from the Occupied Palestinian territory, and to put an end to its unlawful acts, including by repealing all legislation and measures creating or maintaining the unlawful situation.

It rejected any attempt at demographic or territorial change in the Gaza Strip, including any actions that reduce the territory of Gaza.

The resolution further stressed that the Gaza Strip constitutes an integral part of the Palestinian territory occupied in 1967, and reaffirms the vision of the two-State solution, with the Gaza Strip as part of the Palestinian State.

The resolution further stressed the need for an immediate and complete cessation of all acts of violence, including military attacks, destruction and acts of terror, as well as all acts of provocation and incitement.

India also voted in favour of a resolution in the General Assembly that demanded that Israel withdraw from all the occupied Syrian Golan to the line of June 1967 in the implementation of the relevant Security Council resolutions.

The resolution was adopted with 97 votes in favour, 64 abstentions and eight votes against, including by Australia, Canada, Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The resolution expressed deep concern that Israel has not withdrawn from the Syrian Golan, which has been under occupation since 1967, contrary to the relevant Security Council and General Assembly resolutions.

It stressed the illegality of the Israeli settlement construction and other activities in the occupied Syrian Golan since 1967.

It declared that the Israeli decision of December 1981 to impose its laws, jurisdiction and administration on the occupied Syrian Golan is null and void and has no validity whatsoever and called upon Israel to rescind it.