Ethanol blending policy: 'Gadkari has conflict of interest'

The Congress on Thursday levelled conflict of interest allegations against Union minister Nitin Gadkari, claiming that he has been 'aggressively lobbying' for ethanol production while his two sons are involved in firms that produce ethanol and 'benefitted' from government policy.

IMAGE: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party rejected the allegations and said the Congress has become like the Aam Aadmi Party which used to 'make claims' about having documentary evidence of wrongdoings in its pocket but would have nothing in reality.

The Congress party's charges came days after Supreme Court rejected a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the nationwide rollout of 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol (EBP-20). The PIL had alleged that millions of motorists were forced to use the fuel not designed for their vehicles.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran did not agree to the contentions raised in the plea filed by advocate Akshay Malhotra, who sought directions to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to ensure availability of ethanol-free petrol at all fuel stations.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "The so-called flagbearer of 'Na Khaunga, Na Khane Doonga' -- after implementing vote chori, is now implements petrol chori. The latest being the E-20 Policy to extort money."

"There is now widespread outrage around the ethanol blending policy. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has been aggressively lobbying for ethanol production since he assumed office in 2014. In September 2018, Gadkari stated that the government is setting up five ethanol production plants, where ethanol would be made from wood-based products and segregated municipal waste.

"He also mentioned that this would help make diesel available at Rs 50 per litre and a petrol alternative at Rs 55 per litre. It turns out that this was a 'jumla'," Khera alleged.

Despite tall claims of achieving 20 per cent ethanol blending five years ahead of schedule, the promises have fallen flat, the Congress leader said.

"Not a drop of ethanol has come from wood-based products or municipal waste as pledged, and petrol prices never touched the touted Rs 55 per litre. Instead, the common man is left paying more -- vehicles guzzle more fuel, break down sooner, and each litre of ethanol guzzles a staggering 3,000 litres of water. Petrol prices have soared from Rs 71.41 in 2014 to Rs 94.77 in 2025, and diesel from Rs 55.49 to Rs 87.67, while sugar mills tied to ethanol production laugh all the way to the bank with record profits," he alleged.

Levelling conflict of interest allegations against Gadkari, Khera claimed that Cian Agro Industries Infrastructure Ltd is owned by his son Nikhil Gadkari, while another son Sarang Gadkari is director at Manas Agro Industries. Both firms produce ethanol, he said.

"Cian Agro's revenue jumped from Rs 18 crore (June 2024) to Rs 523 crore (June 2025); stock price surged 2184 per cent from Rs 37.45 (January 2025) to Rs 638 (August 2025). While the common man's wages have stagnated and declined, Cian Agro's financial ascent is staggering," he claimed.

Khera further pointed out that India achieved 20 per cent ethanol blending before the 2025 deadline and said this is the first time in Indian history that any policy has achieved its target before the deadline.

"Citizens' worries about engine life, mileage, and maintenance are dismissed by Mr Gadkari, who blames a petroleum lobby and calls ethanol a clean fuel," Khera said.

Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Sambit Patra hit back, saying the Congress has become like the Aam Aadmi Party.

The AAP used to make claims about having documentary evidence of wrongdoing in its pocket but would have nothing in reality, he said, adding that party would be seen more on TV and less on ground.

The Congress never does a constructive press conference, he said, asserting that its pressers make no difference. The opposition party keeps levelling allegations like 'vote chori' and abusing institutions without any basis, Patra claimed.

The Congress does not approach courts or departments concerned if it has facts but only makes claims before the media, he said.

Patra said the Congress should rather do a press conference on the GST reforms and tell people if they have benefitted different sections of society or not.

Khera also alleged that to fast-track this flawed agenda, the government has weakened environmental rules.

Posing questions to the government, Khera asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2021 promise of farmer prosperity through ethanol blending turn into a "betrayal" of the middle class with reduced mileage, higher costs, and no relief at the pump, and "only benefitting BJP-RSS leaders and their companies".

If ethanol blending was meant to bring petrol down to Rs 55, why are Indians still paying nearly double, he asked.

"Is the E-20 ethanol push a public policy or an alleged windfall for Gadkari's sons and their companies? PM Modi vows 'zero tolerance for corruption', so will the Lokpal dare investigate the allegations on Gadkari & sons, before the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill is passed?" Khera said.

"After amassing Rs 38.89 lakh crore from fuel cess since 2014, has BJP's ethanol blending policy become its newest blueprint for plunder at the expense of common Indians?" Khera said.