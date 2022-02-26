News
Rediff.com  » News » Essentials running out: TN students stranded in Ukraine send SOS

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 26, 2022 17:28 IST
As Russia's offensive against Ukraine continued on Saturday, Indian students hailing from Tamil Nadu made a fervent appeal for their early evacuation, saying they were short on supplies and virtually feared for their lives amidst 'repeated sounds of explosions'.

IMAGE: Kyiv residents walk past a site of night fighting on February 26, 2022. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

A video of Tamil Nadu students holed up in some kind of a facility showed a number of youth cramped with their belongings, making the appeal to the government to ensure their safety and take all steps for their early return home.

"There is no medical equipment, no safety measure... there is no guarantee (for our life). We are struggling without food, water, money and we are unable to withdraw cash from ATM," a woman student was heard saying in the video.

Another student requested for urgent intervention from the Indian Embassy in Ukraine for their safety in the embattled eastern European nation.

 

"We have filled up at least 15 forms but there has been no response so far," he said in an apparent reference to evacuation related procedures. "We are hearing repeated explosions," he added.

According to the Tamil Nadu government, an estimated 5,000 students, most of them undergoing professional courses and emigrants from the state are stranded in Ukraine, which is facing a strong military offensive by Russia since Thursday.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to operate special Vande Bharat mission flights to evacuate the stranded Tamil Nadu students.

He has also announced that the state government will bear all the travel expenses of these individuals pertaining to their return home.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
