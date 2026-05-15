HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » EPS meets district secretaries amid rift in AIADMK

EPS meets district secretaries amid rift in AIADMK

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 15, 2026 15:28 IST

x

Amidst an internal power struggle within the AIADMK, Edappadi K Palaniswami is strategising with district secretaries to navigate the party's future direction and counter the rebel faction.

EPS strategises amid rift in AIADMK

IMAGE: AIADMK general secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edappadi K Palaniswami. Photograph: AIADMK/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Edappadi K Palaniswami met with district secretaries to strategise amid AIADMK's internal conflict.
  • Senior AIADMK leaders were removed from party posts following a rift and cross-voting.
  • Palaniswami has the support of 22 MLAs, while the rebel faction is backed by 25.
  • Velumani's faction is reportedly working to legally secure the AIADMK party.
  • Palaniswami expressed concern over the Assembly Speaker's delay in announcing key legislature party positions.

As the internal rift continues within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami met the new district secretaries at his residence on Friday to discuss the future course of action.

AIADMK Leadership Shakeup and Internal Divisions

The AIADMK chief had removed from party posts, senior leaders including S P Velumani, C Ve Shanmugam and C Vijayabaskar in the wake of the rift and cross-voting in the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government's confidence vote on Wednesday that the ruling party won comfortably.

 

At present Palaniswmi has the support of 22 MLAs while the rebel faction led by Velumani and Shanmugam is backed by 25 AIADMK legislators.

Velumani's Faction Seeks Legal Control

Velumani and Shanmugam also organised a meeting with the supporting MLAs in Chennai on Friday.

Sources said that during his meeting with supporters, Palaniswami expressed concern that the Assembly Speaker was yet to announce their elected leader of the legislature party, his deputy and whip.

The former chief minister also asked the party cadres, especially the new district secretaries, to stay united to counter the Shanmugam faction.

Future of AIADMK Amidst Power Struggle

Meanwhile, sources from Valumani's group also said since the faction has the majority of MLAs, the team is working out to legally 'secure' the AIADMK party.

Velumani along with Shanmugam is also expected to meet the assembly speaker to further request to declare C Vijayabaskar as whip.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

AIADMK on brink of split? Some MLAs want EPS to step down
AIADMK on brink of split? Some MLAs want EPS to step down
AIADMK faces vertical split as 25 MLAs back Vijay govt; EPS axes 26 rebels
AIADMK faces vertical split as 25 MLAs back Vijay govt; EPS axes 26 rebels
AIADMK rift deepens as rebel camp seeks EPS' disqualification as MLA
AIADMK rift deepens as rebel camp seeks EPS' disqualification as MLA
AIADMK merger on the cards, EPS camp questions Sasi's authority
AIADMK merger on the cards, EPS camp questions Sasi's authority
MLAs loyal to Dinakaran revolt against CM; DMK demands trust vote
MLAs loyal to Dinakaran revolt against CM; DMK demands trust vote

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 2

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 3

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

VIDEOS

Watch: UAE's F-16 Jets Escort PM Modi's Aircraft As He Arrives in Abu Dhabi0:10

Watch: UAE's F-16 Jets Escort PM Modi's Aircraft As He...

India, UAE Sign Key MoUs in Presence of PM Modi and UAE President3:09

India, UAE Sign Key MoUs in Presence of PM Modi and UAE...

Trump, Xi Hold High-Stakes Iran Talks in Beijing3:52

Trump, Xi Hold High-Stakes Iran Talks in Beijing

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO