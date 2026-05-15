EPS meets district secretaries amid rift in AIADMK

Amidst an internal power struggle within the AIADMK, Edappadi K Palaniswami is strategising with district secretaries to navigate the party's future direction and counter the rebel faction.

IMAGE: AIADMK general secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edappadi K Palaniswami. Photograph: AIADMK/ANI Photo

Key Points Edappadi K Palaniswami met with district secretaries to strategise amid AIADMK's internal conflict.

Senior AIADMK leaders were removed from party posts following a rift and cross-voting.

Palaniswami has the support of 22 MLAs, while the rebel faction is backed by 25.

Velumani's faction is reportedly working to legally secure the AIADMK party.

Palaniswami expressed concern over the Assembly Speaker's delay in announcing key legislature party positions.

As the internal rift continues within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami met the new district secretaries at his residence on Friday to discuss the future course of action.

AIADMK Leadership Shakeup and Internal Divisions

The AIADMK chief had removed from party posts, senior leaders including S P Velumani, C Ve Shanmugam and C Vijayabaskar in the wake of the rift and cross-voting in the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government's confidence vote on Wednesday that the ruling party won comfortably.

At present Palaniswmi has the support of 22 MLAs while the rebel faction led by Velumani and Shanmugam is backed by 25 AIADMK legislators.

Velumani's Faction Seeks Legal Control

Velumani and Shanmugam also organised a meeting with the supporting MLAs in Chennai on Friday.

Sources said that during his meeting with supporters, Palaniswami expressed concern that the Assembly Speaker was yet to announce their elected leader of the legislature party, his deputy and whip.

The former chief minister also asked the party cadres, especially the new district secretaries, to stay united to counter the Shanmugam faction.

Future of AIADMK Amidst Power Struggle

Meanwhile, sources from Valumani's group also said since the faction has the majority of MLAs, the team is working out to legally 'secure' the AIADMK party.

Velumani along with Shanmugam is also expected to meet the assembly speaker to further request to declare C Vijayabaskar as whip.