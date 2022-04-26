News
Ensure there is no hate speech at Dharam Sansad: SC

Ensure there is no hate speech at Dharam Sansad: SC

Source: PTI
April 26, 2022 12:56 IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Uttarakhand chief secretary to place on record that no untoward statement will be made at the 'Dharam Sansad' scheduled in Roorkee.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday.

A three judge bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar took note of the assurance given by the Uttarakhand government that authorities are confident that no untoward statement will be made during the event and all steps as per decisions of this court will be taken.

 

“We direct the chief secretary of Uttarakhand to place the above position on record and apprise us about the corrective measures,” the bench also comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and C T Ravikumar said.

FIRS were earlier registered in connection with the three-day Dharam Sansad that was held in Haridwar last December where hate speeches were made targeting members of a community.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
