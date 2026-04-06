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Student Dies After Basketball Frame Collapses During Pull-Up Attempt in Pune

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 06, 2026 19:21 IST

A 20-year-old marine engineering student tragically died in Pune after a basketball frame collapsed on him while he was attempting pull-ups at Tolani Maritime Institute.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 20-year-old marine engineering student died in Pune after a basketball frame collapsed during a pull-up attempt.
  • The incident occurred at Tolani Maritime Institute, leading to a fatal head injury for the student.
  • Police have registered an accidental death report and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the basketball frame collapse.
  • The institute claims the student was promptly taken to the hospital, but other students allege a delay in medical assistance.
  • The institute is reviewing the incident to prevent future accidents involving sports equipment.

A 20-year-old marine engineering student died after a basketball frame structure collapsed on him while he was attempting pull-ups in Pune district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday at Tolani Maritime Institute, located near Induri village in the Talegaon area.

 

Police identified the deceased as Vishal Varma.

A senior police officer said Varma was returning to the hostel after completing his morning routine.

"While returning, he jumped and tried to perform pull-ups using the basketball ring at an empty court. During the attempt, the structure collapsed on him, causing a head injury. He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead," the officer said.

He added that Varma was a second-year student of the marine engineering course.

"We have registered an accidental death report (ADR), and further investigation is underway," the officer said.

The institute's principal, Sanjeet Kanungo, told reporters that the injured student was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Conflicting Accounts of Response Time

Students, however, alleged there was a delay in taking Varma to the hospital.

Kanungo claimed the incident occurred at 7.40 AM (Sunday), and Varma was taken to the hospital by 8.10 AM.

"We are also looking into the incident and ensuring that such an accident does not occur again," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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