Engineer suspended for trying to touch Murmu's feet

Engineer suspended for trying to touch Murmu's feet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 14, 2023 15:02 IST
A Rajasthan government engineer has been suspended for breaching the security protocol of President Droupadi Murmu and attempting to touch her feet during an event on January 4.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Public Health Engineering Department suspended the engineer on Friday following the intervention of the Home Ministry.

"Amba Siyol, a Junior Engineer with the PHED, had violated the protocol during inaugural programme of the Scout Guide Jamboree in Rohet on January 4 by making an attempt to touch the feet of the president, so invoking the powers under Rajasthan Civil Service Rule, she is suspended with immediate effect," read the order by the chief engineer (administration), PHED.

 

Siyol was at the venue to take care of the water arrangements. But breaching the security grid of the president, she managed to reach the frontline of officials who were there to welcome the president.

In an abrupt move, she stepped forward and tried to touch her feet, but was stopped by the president's security.

The local police had let her off following by a formal inquiry.

The Union Home Ministry took a serious note of the incident considering it to be a serious lapse in her security and sought a report from the Rajasthan Police.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
