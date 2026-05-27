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Home  » News » ED raids ex-Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's home in money laundering case

ED raids ex-Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's home in money laundering case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read

Last updated on: May 27, 2026 09:33 IST

The Enforcement Directorate has launched extensive searches at the residence of former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other locations as part of its ongoing investigation into the CMRL money laundering case.

Pinarayi Vijayan

IMAGE: Former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Photograph: @pinarayivijayan/X

Key Points

  • The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at 10 premises in Kerala, including former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's rental house, as part of its CMRL money laundering investigation.
  • The probe is under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and focuses on alleged illegal payments of Rs 1.72 crore from Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd (CMRL) to Vijayan's daughter T Veena's company, Exalogic Solutions.
  • These payments, made between 2018 and 2019, are under scrutiny as Exalogic Solutions reportedly provided no services to CMRL.

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at the residence of former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others as part of its investigation into the CMRL money laundering case, officials said.

ED's Investigation Details

They said a total of 10 premises in the state, including Vijayan's rental house in the state capital here, are being raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

It is alleged that a private company named Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd (CMRL), made an illegal payment of Rs 1.72 crore to Vijayan's daughter T Veena's company -- Exalogic Solutions -- during 2018 to 2019, even though the IT firm had not provided any service to the company.

High Court Dismisses CMRL Petition

On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court dismissed a petition filed by the CMRL seeking to quash the ED proceedings in the case. The ED had filed a PMLA case to probe the allegations in 2024.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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