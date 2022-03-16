News
End FB interference in India's democracy: Sonia

End FB interference in India's democracy: Sonia

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 16, 2022 13:47 IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday urged the government to put an end to the alleged 'systematic interference' of Facebook and other social media giants in India's electoral politics.

IMAGE: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha. Photograph: ANI

Making a Zero Hour submission in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi referred to a report published in Al Jazeera and The Reporters' Collective claiming that Facebook had offered Bhartiya Janata Party cheaper deals for election advertisements as compared to other political parties.

 

"I urge the government to put an end to the systematic interference and influence of Facebook and other social media giants in the electoral politics of the world's largest democracy. This is beyond partisan politics," she said.

"We need to protect democracy and social harmony regardless of who is in power," Gandhi added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
