4 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama

April 01, 2019 10:03 IST

Four terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, a defence spokesman said.

"Four terrorists have been eliminated in Pulwama operation," Srinagar-based defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.

He said weapons and war-like stores have been recovered from the site of the encounter.

A police official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Lassipora area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir following specific information about the presence of terrorists there.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter terrorists militants fired upon the security forces.

The identification and group affiliation of the slain terrorists is being ascertained, the official said.