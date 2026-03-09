Eminent historian K N Panikkar passes away at 90

Renowned historian K N Panikkar, celebrated for his Marxist perspective and staunch defence of secular values in Indian history, has died at the age of 90, leaving behind a legacy of critical scholarship and advocacy.

Eminent historian and academic K N Panikkar died at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram due to age-related ailments on Monday, family sources said.

He was 90.

A towering figure in the field of history, Panikkar was widely recognised for his Marxist interpretation in history writing and for advocating secular and scientific approaches in the sector. He was also a known critique of communalism.

The veteran played a key role in shaping progressive perspectives in the study of modern Indian history.

Academic and Professional Career

After higher studies, Panikkar joined as a history faculty at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi, where he later served as head of the department.

Panikkar also served as vice-chancellor of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit in Kalady in the state.

He was the founding chairman of the Kerala Council for Historical Research and headed the institution from 2001 to 2017.

In addition, he also held visiting professorships and fellowships at several universities abroad and served as the president of the Indian History Congress in 2008.

He also authored several influential works on Indian history, particularly on colonialism and modernity.

Panikkar is survived by two daughters. His wife, a native of Rajasthan and a former classmate, predeceased him.

Tributes and Condolences

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI-M state secretary M V Govindan, general education minister V Sivankutty and so on were among those who condoled his demise.

Vijayan, in a detailed message, described Panikkar as a cultural figure who steadfastly defended a scientific and objective understanding of history.

"Panikkar consistently reminded society-through his writings, speeches and teaching-that India's pluralism had evolved through historical processes and that any attempt to undermine it would weaken the very foundations of the country," he said.

Vijayan noted that Panikkar's interventions had often served as a guiding light during periods when secular values in India faced challenges.

By studying and presenting India's historical evolution to younger generations, the historian helped raise awareness against distortions of history, he said.

The chief minister also said Panikkar was at the forefront of resisting attempts to alter the narrative of India's freedom struggle and to communalise educational curricula.

His contributions to safeguarding secular and democratic values in the cultural sphere were significant, Vijayan added.