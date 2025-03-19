HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Emergency exit jammed, 4 employees charred to death in bus

Emergency exit jammed, 4 employees charred to death in bus

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 19, 2025 15:25 IST

Four employees of a private firm were charred to death and five others injured after their company vehicle caught fire near Pune on Wednesday morning, police said.

IMAGE: A bus catches fire in Pune's Hinjewadi area killing four employees of a private firm. Photograph: X

An official said the casualties resulted because the emergency exit at the rear side of the minibus could not be opened.

The incident occurred at Hinjewadi in the Pimpri Chinchwad area around 7.30 am, an official said.

The vehicle was ferrying 12 employees of Vyoma Graphics from Warje to Hinjewadi at the time, he said.

 

When the vehicle was near Dassault Systemes, a fire started close to the driver's feet. The driver slowed down the vehicle after the fire spread to the front side, said Kanhaiya Thorat, senior police inspector of Hinjewadi police station.

Sensing danger, four employees immediately got off the minibus. Those at the rear side of the vehicle tried to escape through the emergency exit at the backside.

Preliminary probe suggests that some employees failed to evict themselves after the exit door did not open. While four of them charred to death, five others sustained burns, the official said.

Hinjewadi Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gaikwad said the bodies were removed from the vehicle and the injured were rushed to the hospital for medical care.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
