HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Massive fire destroys half of Surat's Shiv Shakti textile market

Massive fire destroys half of Surat's Shiv Shakti textile market

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: ss
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 27, 2025 09:58 IST

x

Firefighters are using hydraulic platforms to battle a massive blaze that broke out at Surat's Shiv Shakti textile market on Wednesday morning, destroying nearly half of the stores, officials said, adding that dousing operations are being carried out from the outside due to the building's unstable structure. 

Additionally, authorities have sealed off the area, evacuated people, and deployed police teams to ensure safety and control traffic.

Chief Fire Officer Basant Kumar Parikh said the high temperature inside the building is making firefighting efforts challenging.

 

"The temperature is extremely high inside because there was a lot of material kept there. We got the first call yesterday at around 8 am. We are not sure about the stability of the structure of the building. We are using a hydraulic platform and trying to douse the fire from outside. Almost 50 percent of the stores have caught fire," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, firefighting teams continued their efforts to bring the fire under control.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Bhagirath Gadhavi said the entire area has been sealed off while multiple teams work to contain the situation.

"Fire brigade teams are engaged in extinguishing the fire in the Shiv Shakti cloth market. The entire area has been cordoned off; the Police have evacuated the entire area. Police have also been deployed on a large scale. Work is being done to ensure that there is no traffic in the surrounding areas. All teams are deployed here. There are other shops here, so the Police are present here to ensure their safety. There are 800 shops in Shiv Shakti market, all shops are closed, shops in the surrounding markets have also been closed," DCP Gadhavi told ANI. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: ss
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Fire guts over 60 shops in Mumbai's Crawford Market; none hurt
Fire guts over 60 shops in Mumbai's Crawford Market; none hurt
230 shops gutted in Faridabad cracker market fire
230 shops gutted in Faridabad cracker market fire
100 shops gutted in huge fire in Delhi's Chandni Chowk
100 shops gutted in huge fire in Delhi's Chandni Chowk
In PHOTOS: Mumbai's popular shopping enclave gutted
In PHOTOS: Mumbai's popular shopping enclave gutted
Mumbai: Shops gutted in fire at Chembur market
Mumbai: Shops gutted in fire at Chembur market

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Compelling Reasons To Keep Your Love Life Private

webstory image 2

The Chia Cure: 8 Reasons To Have Chia Seeds

webstory image 3

The 12 Holy Jyotirlingas Of India

VIDEOS

Mahakumbh: 45-day spiritual festival concludes with Mahashivaratri Snan1:20

Mahakumbh: 45-day spiritual festival concludes with...

21-member Polish delegation visiting India meets EAM S Jaishankar4:13

21-member Polish delegation visiting India meets EAM S...

Foreign devotees recite 'Shiv Tandav Stotram' in Varanasi 1:10

Foreign devotees recite 'Shiv Tandav Stotram' in Varanasi

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD