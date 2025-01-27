HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
US freezes foreign aid for all countries including India

US freezes foreign aid for all countries including India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 27, 2025 09:52 IST

The United States has announced the suspension of all foreign aid and ordered the review of American financial assistance to other countries, to ensure they are efficient and consistent with its foreign policy under the America First agenda.

Photograph: @POTUS/X

The move comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order in this regard.

State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce Sunday said, "President Trump stated clearly that the United States is no longer going to blindly dole out money with no return for the American people. Reviewing and realigning foreign assistance on behalf of hardworking taxpayers is not just the right thing to do, it is a moral imperative."

 

She said Secretary of State Marco Rubio has paused all US foreign assistance funded by or through the State Department and US Agency for International Development (USAID) for review.

"He is initiating a review of all foreign assistance programmes to ensure they are efficient and consistent with US foreign policy under the America First agenda," Bruce said.

She added that the secretary is proud to protect America's investment with a deliberate and judicious review of how to spend foreign assistance dollars overseas.

"The mandate from the American people was clear -- we must refocus on American national interests. The Department and USAID take their role as stewards of taxpayer dollars very seriously," State Department spokesperson said.

The implementation of Trump's Executive Order in this regard and the secretary's direction furthers that mission, she added.

Bruce reminded reporters that Rubio has said, "Every dollar we spend, every programme we fund and every policy we pursue must be justified with the answer to three simple questions: Does it make America safer? Does it make America stronger? Does it make America more prosperous?"

In 2023, USAID distributed nearly USD45 billion in foreign aid to 158 countries. This included USD400 million to Bangladesh, USD231 million to Pakistan, USD1 billion to Afghanistan, USD175 million to India, USD118 million to Nepal, and USD123 million to Sri Lanka.

By Lalit K Jha in Washington, DC

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
