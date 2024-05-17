News
How Many Crorepatis In Fifth Phase?

How Many Crorepatis In Fifth Phase?

By REDIFF NEWS
May 17, 2024 08:40 IST
IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holds a mace with Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav at an election rally in Jhansi, May 14, 2024, for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Photograph: Vijay Vasanth/X

Polling for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election will be held on Monday, May 20, 2024.

49 seats will go to the polls across 8 states.

 

Phase V: Candidates' Financial Background

Accoding to data collected by the Association for Democratic Reforms, of the 695 candidates in the fray, 227 are crorepatis.

Of these crorepatis, 36 are Bharatiya Janata Party candidates, followed by 20 belonging to Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party and 15 to the Congress.

Phase V: Candidates with Criminal Records

When it comes to criminal candidates, 159 candidates have declared criminal cases against them in the fifth round of elections.

122 candidates have declared serious criminal cases registered against them.

The maximum number of criminal candidates in the fifth phase belong to the BJP (19) followed by the BSP (8) and Congress (8).

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
The Fauji Candidate From Mumbai
'No Kashmiri Pandit Returned After 370'
Should NOTA Be A Candidate?
'We aren't worried what Modi says...'
Dharavi, Racecourse Deals Reverberate In Mumbai Polls
Maliwal case: Delhi Police may visit CM's house today
Supreme Court: ED can't arrest accused after...
