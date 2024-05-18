'Whenever I Lied I Lied In The Country's Interest'

'Kasab was never given mutton biryani.'

'What I had said was Kasab had asked for mutton biryani to be served in jail.'

IMAGE: Ujjwal Nikam campaigns in his constituency. Photograph: Kind courtesy @miujjwalnikam/X

Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, who many claim was the Bharatiya Janata Party's last minute choice to contest this Lok Sabha election from the Mumbai North Central constituency against Varsha Gaikwad of the Congress, tells Prasanna D Zore/Rediff.com why people would vote for him repeated assertions about his nascent political birth.

"Ujjwal Nikam is known for his truthful ways, outspokenness, and audacity when he fights for seeking justice for those who have been victims of heinous crimes. People trust my commitment," Nikam says in the concluding segment of the interview.

You've been labelled an anti-national. How do you cope with such allegations?

My birth in politics happened only 10-15 days back. I was really disappointed. I could not sleep that night. I could not. I did not eat my dinner. But my son and wife gave the moral support to me.

They told me, 'Look, now that you are in politics and this is bound to happen. If they are making false allegations, you should not feel disappointed. You have done nothing wrong in it. Your opponents are making ridiculous statements.'

This gave a great deal of strength to me and I decided to get prepared for the battle ahead.

I could have understood if I had lied or something. Whenever I have lied I have lied in the interest of the country.

What are the issues on which you are contesting this Lok Sabha election?

My major issue is about the hutments situated near the airport. I will use my art of advocacy to raise this issue which concerns the living and livelihood of the poor people living in these slums. I will ensure that whenever development happens these people get their due rights and all the amenities and benefits.

But in the neighboring constituency, the Dharavi redevelopment programme project has been mired in controversies. How do you plan to advocate redevelopment of hutments in your constituency after you get elected?

I think we can talk about this only after the fourth of June (when the results to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be announced).

There was some delay in declaring your candidature from Mumbai North Central. What was the reason for this delay?

My political life began only 10-15 days back. I can't say why there was this delay.

Do you think people will take you seriously since by your own admission you are only 10-15 days old in politics?

People will have to. People know about my body of work as an advocate and a special public prosecutor. They know how committed I have been in the noble deed of seeking justice for the needy.

Ujjwal Nikam is known for his truthful ways, outspokenness, and audacity when he fights for seeking justice for those who have been victims of heinous crimes. People trust my commitment.

How did you enter politics? Did the BJP approach you or did you approach the BJP?

The BJP high command asked me (to contest the Lok Sabha election).

By the BJP high command do you mean Narendra D Modi, Amit A Shah and Jagat Prakash Nadda?

It is not very relevant now.

Was Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab really served biryani in jail?

Kasab was never given mutton biryani. What I had said was Kasab had asked for mutton biryani to be served in jail. This issue was also raked up in the court also the next day.

Are you saying that you did not say that Kasab was served, but that he had asked the jail authorities for it?

That is what I made a statement. Now whether really he had asked (for mutton biryani) or not is known to Kasab and me. Today, Kasab is not alive and our sanskriti (culture) doesn't allow us to talk anything in the absence of deceased person.

What role, if any, is Poonam Mahajan playing in your election bid from the seat where she has been a two-time MP?

I called her, she talked to me. She has assured me of her support.