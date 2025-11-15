HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Election was unfair from beginning: Rahul Gandhi on Bihar defeat

Election was unfair from beginning: Rahul Gandhi on Bihar defeat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 15, 2025 01:40 IST

x

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday termed the Bihar assembly results as "truly surprising" and said "we could not achieve victory in an election that was not fair from the very beginning".

IMAGE: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by Congress workers on his arrival to address a public meeting for the second and final phase of the Bihar assembly election, at Bahadurganj in Kishanganj, November 9, 2025. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Gandhi also said the Congress and the INDIA bloc will conduct an in-depth review of the poll results and make more effective efforts to save democracy.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to those millions of voters in Bihar who expressed their trust in the Mahagathbandhan. This result in Bihar is truly surprising. We could not achieve victory in an election that was not fair from the very beginning," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

 

"This fight is for the protection of the Constitution and democracy. The Congress party and the INDIA bloc will conduct an in-depth review of this result and make more effective efforts to save democracy," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

The NDA swept the Bihar assembly polls, surging ahead in over 200 of 243 seats, with the BJP emerging as the single-largest party with about a 90 per cent strike rate.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Congress Alleges 'Vote Chori' In Bihar
Congress Alleges 'Vote Chori' In Bihar
Bihar rout sparks dissent in Cong, leaders call for course correction
Bihar rout sparks dissent in Cong, leaders call for course correction
'Bihar Has Never Delivered Such A One-Sided Mandate'
'Bihar Has Never Delivered Such A One-Sided Mandate'
Voters backed our performance, future vision: Modi on Bihar win
Voters backed our performance, future vision: Modi on Bihar win
Congress Rout: Rahul's 'Vote Chori' Has No Impact
Congress Rout: Rahul's 'Vote Chori' Has No Impact

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Will These 8 Islands Vanish?

webstory image 2

Fire Power: 8 Countries Owning The Most Guns

webstory image 3

Recipe: Sprouts, Peppers, Nuts Stir Fry

VIDEOS

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti joins party workers in celebration after Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi victory1:50

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti joins party workers in...

Black panther makes public appearance at Central Zoo in Nepal3:05

Black panther makes public appearance at Central Zoo in...

Battling all odds Bandiporas Mubashir makes waves as water-skiing star in Srinagar J&K3:30

Battling all odds Bandiporas Mubashir makes waves as...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO