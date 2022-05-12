News
Presidential election, 2024 Lok Sabha polls on new CEC Rajiv Kumar's watch

Source: PTI
Last updated on: May 12, 2022 14:26 IST
Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar was on Thursday appointed as the next chief election commissioner.

He will assume charge on May 15 after incumbent Sushil Chandra demits office on May 14, a notification issued by the law ministry said.

 

Posting the notification and a press note on his Twitter handle, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju extended his best wishes to Kumar.

"In pursuance of clause (2) of article 324 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Rajiv Kumar as the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from the 15th May, 2022," reads the notification.

Once Chandra demits office, there will be a vacancy in the poll panel.

Born in 1960, Kumar will demit office some time in middle of February 2025.

Besides the President and the Vice President elections due shortly, the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and several assembly polls will be held on his watch.

Kumar was the chairperson of the Public Enterprises Selection Board when he was appointed an election commissioner.

He took charge as election commissioner on September 1, 2020, after a vacancy was created following the resignation of then election commissioner Ashok Lavasa.

A 1984-batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the Bihar/Jharkhand cadre, Kumar superannuated from service in February 2020. 

