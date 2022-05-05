SC gives 2 weeks time to notify Maharashtra civic polls

The Supreme Court Wednesday directed the Maharashtra State Election Commission to notify the programme for local bodies elections within two weeks.

A three-judge bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Abhay S Oka, and C T Ravikumar said the delimitation as it existed prior to March 11, 2022, in respect of concerned local bodies be taken as notional delimitation for the conduct of overdue elections and to conduct the same on that basis in respect of each of such local bodies.

"We observe and hold that the process of delimitation being a continuous exercise may be continued by the State of Maharashtra, subject to the outcome of these petitions, but that would be relevant only for future elections after such exercise is completed.

"For that, the elections of local bodies (around 2486) which had become due on expiry of five years term and required to be conducted before expiry of such term in terms of Article 243-E and 243-U of the Constitution, including Sections 6 and 6(B) read with Section 452A(2) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act and related provisions in other enactments governing elections of local bodies, the conduct of elections of such local bodies cannot brook any delay," the bench said.

The top court on March 3 had The Supreme Court Thursday said it is "not possible" to permit any authority to act upon the recommendation made in the interim report of the state Backward Classes Commission which has said that up to 27 per cent reservation can be granted to the Other Backward Classes in the local bodies in Maharashtra, subject to the condition that the total quota shall not exceed 50 per cent limit.