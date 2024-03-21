ED team at Kejriwal's residence, security beefed up

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team reached Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in New Delhi on Thursday evening, officials said, shortly after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

IMAGE: The ED team reaches Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence for questioning in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi on Thursday, March 21, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

They said the agency team went to Kejriwal's residence to serve him a summons in the case.

The team also informed the staff at the chief minister's residence that it has a search warrant, they said.

The Delhi Police stepped up security and deployed additional personnel around Kejriwal's residence in Civil Lines on Thursday evening, officials said.

"The deployment has been made in anticipation of a gathering of AAP workers near his residence," a police officer said.

Barricades were put up on the lane leading to his official residence in Civil Lines in north Delhi and additional police personnel deployed there, officials said.

Officers of the rank of assistant commissioner of police have also been deployed near the chief minister's residence, they said.

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief had earlier skipped multiple summonses of the agency in the case.

Earlier in the day, a Delhi high court bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain refused to grant Kejriwal any protection from coercive action in the case.

The bench listed the AAP leader's application for further consideration on April 22 when his main petition challenging the summons is fixed for hearing, and asked the Enforcement Directorate to file its response.

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody in the case.

Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in the charge sheets filed by the ED.

The agency has alleged that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal for formulating the excise policy that resulted in undue benefits to them in return for which they paid kickbacks to the AAP.

Meanwhile, the AAP alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party can stoop to any level to make Kejriwal bow down but the people of country are with him.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi have reached Kejriwal's residence where security has been beefed up.

In a series of posts on X, the party said, 'ED reached the house of Delhi's son @ArvindKejriwal! BJP should know that it is trying to move the mountain in whose support the entire country stands today. The people of Delhi are watching everything. No one will sit silent today.'

Using the hashtag #IstandWithKejriwal, it said, 'The BJP can stoop down to any level to make Arvind Kejriwal bow down. The people of the country including entire Delhi are standing with their hero Arvind Kejriwal today. This dictatorship of yours will not last. And a Kejriwal will emerge from every house.'

AAP leader and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann posted, 'The political team of BJP (ED) cannot confine Kejriwal's ideology because the AAP alone can stop BJP. Ideology can never be suppressed', he wrote on X in Hindi.