Enforcement Directorate Investigates Realty Firm's Ties to West Bengal Politicians

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating Merlin Group, a Kolkata-based real estate company, for alleged money laundering and financial connections to West Bengal politicians and officials, raising concerns about transparency in the real estate sector.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating Merlin Group, a Kolkata-based realty company, for alleged money laundering.

The ED is probing purported financial links between Merlin Group and West Bengal politicians and government officials.

Raids were conducted at seven premises linked to Merlin Group, resulting in the seizure of digital devices and documents.

Merlin Group claims full cooperation with the authorities and asserts that all transactions are transparent and lawful.

The investigation involves allegations of land grabbing using forged documents and the commercial exploitation of the land through real estate projects.

Enforcement Directorate officials said on Thursday that the agency is investigating alleged financial links between a Kolkata-based realty company and some politicians and officials of the West Bengal government as part of a money laundering probe.

Certain "incriminating" digital devices and documents were seized by the investigators following raids launched at seven premises linked to the Merlin Group (Merlin Projects Limited) and its promoters Sushil Mohta and Saket Mohta in Kolkata on Wednesday, they said.

The company said it was cooperating with the federal probe agency and that all its transactions were transparent.

"Merlin Group acknowledges the ongoing enquiry by the Enforcement Directorate regarding the Merlin Niyasa project in Kolkata," the company said in a statement.

"The company reaffirms its commitment to full cooperation with the authorities while maintaining all operations in compliance with applicable laws," it said.

ED officials said they were investigating purported financial links of the company with certain political leaders and officials of the state government.

The action comes ahead of assembly elections in West Bengal, with two-phased voting scheduled for April 23 and April 29.

Allegations Against Merlin Group

The promoters and the company are under the ED scanner on charges of fabricating a "false" chain of title using "forged" documents, leading to land-grabbing allegations.

The ED alleged that the accused commercially "exploited" the purportedly grabbed land by launching "large-scale" real estate projects.

By projecting themselves as lawful owners using "forged" documents, the accused induced the public to invest "substantial" sums in their real estate projects, according to the agency.

Merlin Group's Response

The company said the Merlin Niyasa project was developed under a "valid" agreement, executed transparently and lawfully.

"Crucially, title to the project land has been adjudicated in favor of the current landowners well in advance by various forums, including the Honorable Apex Court," it said.

"We regret that certain baseless litigations by third parties have prompted this inquiry, a regrettable trend in the real estate sector aimed at project delays and undue demands," it added.