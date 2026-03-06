HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » ED Searches Reliance Power Premises in Mumbai, Hyderabad

ED Searches Reliance Power Premises in Mumbai, Hyderabad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
Share:

March 06, 2026 11:14 IST

The Enforcement Directorate is currently conducting searches at Reliance Power locations in Mumbai and Hyderabad as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering and financial irregularities involving Anil Ambani's group.

Photograph: ANI on X

IMAGE: Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at Reliance Power locations in Mumbai and Hyderabad.
  • The investigation is related to alleged money laundering and financial irregularities.
  • Anil Ambani has been questioned by the ED in connection with the case.
  • The ED has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe cases against Anil Ambani's group companies.
  • The ED has filed three money laundering cases against the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG).

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches at multiple locations in Mumbai and Hyderabad as part of an investigation against Reliance Power Ltd., a group company of businessman Anil Ambani, officials said.

About 10-12 locations linked to the said company and its executives are being searched in the two cities, they said.

 

About 15 teams of the agency are undertaking the action, the officials said.

A query sent to the Reliance Group did not elicit an immediate response.

Investigation Details

The ED is investigating multiple companies linked to Anil Ambani as part of an alleged bank fraud linked money laundering case apart from financial irregularities under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Anil Ambani, 66, has been questioned twice by the ED under the anti-money laundering law as part of this investigation.

The ED has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the cases against Ambani's group companies on the directions of the Supreme Court.

According to information furnished by the ED to the apex court, it has filed three money laundering cases against the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) to investigate charges of bank loan fraud and other financial irregularities.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

ED Raids Reliance Power Offices in Money Laundering Case
ED Raids Reliance Power Offices in Money Laundering Case
Anil Ambani Misses ED Summons in Money Laundering Probe
Anil Ambani Misses ED Summons in Money Laundering Probe
Two CAs Arrested in Cyber Fraud Money Laundering Case
Nirav Modi's Brothers Served Notices in PNB Scam Case
Nirav Modi's Brothers Served Notices in PNB Scam Case
Nine Directors Arrested After Nagpur Explosives Factory Blast
Nine Directors Arrested After Nagpur Explosives Factory Blast

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

webstory image 2

How Ramzan Fasts Are Broken Around the World

webstory image 3

13 Fascinating Lighthouses Of India

VIDEOS

'It Was Coming Down After a Loud Explosion': Locals Witness Fighter Jet Crash in Assam1:50

'It Was Coming Down After a Loud Explosion': Locals...

Inside Arjun and Saaniya's Wedding: Tendulkar Family Pose for Media2:18

Inside Arjun and Saaniya's Wedding: Tendulkar Family Pose...

Akash Ambani joins Arjun Tendulkar's wedding with his wife Shloka Mehta1:28

Akash Ambani joins Arjun Tendulkar's wedding with his...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO