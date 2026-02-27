HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Anil Ambani Misses ED Summons in Money Laundering Probe

Anil Ambani Misses ED Summons in Money Laundering Probe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
Share:

February 27, 2026 19:38 IST

Anil Ambani faces increased scrutiny as he skips an Enforcement Directorate (ED) appearance amid ongoing investigations into money laundering and alleged bank loan fraud involving Reliance Communication and other group companies.

Key Points

  • Anil Ambani did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged bank fraud.
  • The ED is investigating Anil Ambani in connection with the Yes Bank money laundering case and alleged loan fraud involving Reliance Communication (RCOM).
  • The CBI has registered a fresh case against Anil Ambani and RCOM for allegedly cheating the Bank of Baroda, causing a loss of over Rs 2,220 crore.
  • The ED has attached Anil Ambani's Mumbai house 'Abode', worth Rs 3,716 crore, under the anti-money laundering law.
  • Multiple Anil Ambani group companies face allegations of loan fraud, prompting the ED to form a special investigation team (SIT).

Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani on Friday did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in an alleged bank fraud-linked money laundering case, officials said.

The agency wanted to record his statement in the Yes Bank linked money laundering case.

 

However, he did not appear, the officials said.

It was not immediately known if the ED has given him a fresh date. His wife Tina Ambani was also called for questioning but she sought an adjournment and may be called later, they said.

The 66-year-old businessman was questioned for about 9 hours on Thursday regarding an alleged bank loan fraud linked to his group company Reliance Communication (RCOM).

Anil Ambani was first questioned by the ED in August 2025 as part of an investigation related to his group companies.

Investigation Details

Multiple group companies of Anil Ambani face allegations of loan fraud and the ED recently constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe all these instances.

The SIT was formed based on recent directions from the Supreme Court.

The ED on Wednesday attached Ambani's Mumbai house 'Abode', worth Rs 3,716 crore under the anti-money laundering law.

According to information furnished by the ED to the apex court, it has filed three money laundering cases against the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) to investigate charges of bank loan fraud and other financial irregularities.

Fresh CBI Case

In a related development, the CBI said on Thursday that it registered a fresh case against Ambani and RCOM for allegedly cheating the Bank of Baroda during 2013-17 causing a wrongful loss of more than Rs 2,220 crore to the bank.

It also conducted searches at his residence and RCOM offices.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

ED attaches Anil Ambani's Rs 3,716-crore house 'Abode'
ED attaches Anil Ambani's Rs 3,716-crore house 'Abode'
ED Wants Speedy Trial Against Chidambaram in Money Laundering Cases
ED Wants Speedy Trial Against Chidambaram in Money Laundering Cases
Court Raises Concerns Over Prolonged Incarceration Under PMLA
Court Raises Concerns Over Prolonged Incarceration Under PMLA
Maid orchestrates fake ED raid at employer's home, held
Maid orchestrates fake ED raid at employer's home, held
Shubman Gill Meets Sundar Pichai During Google India Visit
Shubman Gill Meets Sundar Pichai During Google India Visit

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 2

Round The World On A Biscuit Tour

webstory image 3

Mango Sticky Rice Rolls: 25-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Rashmika and Vijay make first public appearance after wedding0:47

Rashmika and Vijay make first public appearance after...

Watch: Teary Kejriwal's emotional moment with wife Sunita & amp kids1:05

Watch: Teary Kejriwal's emotional moment with wife Sunita...

VIDEO: Massive Earthquake Jolts Kolkata1:35

VIDEO: Massive Earthquake Jolts Kolkata

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO