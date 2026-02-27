Anil Ambani Misses ED Summons in Money Laundering Probe

Anil Ambani faces increased scrutiny as he skips an Enforcement Directorate (ED) appearance amid ongoing investigations into money laundering and alleged bank loan fraud involving Reliance Communication and other group companies.

Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani on Friday did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in an alleged bank fraud-linked money laundering case, officials said.

The agency wanted to record his statement in the Yes Bank linked money laundering case.

However, he did not appear, the officials said.

It was not immediately known if the ED has given him a fresh date. His wife Tina Ambani was also called for questioning but she sought an adjournment and may be called later, they said.

The 66-year-old businessman was questioned for about 9 hours on Thursday regarding an alleged bank loan fraud linked to his group company Reliance Communication (RCOM).

Anil Ambani was first questioned by the ED in August 2025 as part of an investigation related to his group companies.

Investigation Details

Multiple group companies of Anil Ambani face allegations of loan fraud and the ED recently constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe all these instances.

The SIT was formed based on recent directions from the Supreme Court.

The ED on Wednesday attached Ambani's Mumbai house 'Abode', worth Rs 3,716 crore under the anti-money laundering law.

According to information furnished by the ED to the apex court, it has filed three money laundering cases against the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) to investigate charges of bank loan fraud and other financial irregularities.

Fresh CBI Case

In a related development, the CBI said on Thursday that it registered a fresh case against Ambani and RCOM for allegedly cheating the Bank of Baroda during 2013-17 causing a wrongful loss of more than Rs 2,220 crore to the bank.

It also conducted searches at his residence and RCOM offices.