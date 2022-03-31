News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » ED raids lawyer who filed petitions against Fadnavis

ED raids lawyer who filed petitions against Fadnavis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: March 31, 2022 11:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches on Thursday at the home of a Nagpur-based lawyer, who has filed several petitions against senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis, below, in the last few years, a police officer said.

 

The ED began searching lawyer Satish Uke's home located in the Parvati Nagar area of Nagpur around 6 am amid tight security enforced by a Central Reserve Police Force team, the police officer said.

Officers from the ED's Mumbai unit are conducting searches in connection with some land transactions, the officer said.

Uke has filed several petitions in courts against BJP leaders, especially former Maharashtra chief minister Fadnavis.

In one of his applications, he had sought criminal proceedings against Fadnavis for the 'non-disclosure' of criminal cases in his election affidavit.

Uke alleged that Fadnavis filed a false affidavit in 2014 by hiding two criminal cases -- of cheating and forgery -- registered against him in 1996 and 1998.

The lawyer had also petitioned the Bombay high court's Nagpur bench seeking a police probe into the 'suspicious and untimely' death of CBI judge B H Loya.

Judge Loya, who was presiding over the trial in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh alleged fake encounter case, had died reportedly due to a heart attack in Nagpur in 2014.

Uke is also the lawyer for Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, who has filed a Rs 500 crore defamation suit in a civil court in Nagpur against IPS officer and former state intelligence chief Rashmi Shukla and others for alleged illegal tapping of his phone.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Politics of vengeance, finetuned by the BJP
Politics of vengeance, finetuned by the BJP
'Nawab Malik has been jailed to keep him quiet'
'Nawab Malik has been jailed to keep him quiet'
Modi-Shah are ruthless to political opponents
Modi-Shah are ruthless to political opponents
Chris Rock talks about Oscar Slap
Chris Rock talks about Oscar Slap
The Many Moods Of Virat Kohli
The Many Moods Of Virat Kohli
Watch Live! All the action in Parliament
Watch Live! All the action in Parliament
Swiatek marches into semis, Ruud upsets Zverev
Swiatek marches into semis, Ruud upsets Zverev
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

ED Attacks: MVA leaders to meet this week

ED Attacks: MVA leaders to meet this week

The Mystery of Fadnavis' Terms of Reference

The Mystery of Fadnavis' Terms of Reference

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances