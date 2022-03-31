ED raids lawyer who filed petitions against Fadnavis

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches on Thursday at the home of a Nagpur-based lawyer, who has filed several petitions against senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis, below, in the last few years, a police officer said.

The ED began searching lawyer Satish Uke's home located in the Parvati Nagar area of Nagpur around 6 am amid tight security enforced by a Central Reserve Police Force team, the police officer said.

Officers from the ED's Mumbai unit are conducting searches in connection with some land transactions, the officer said.

Uke has filed several petitions in courts against BJP leaders, especially former Maharashtra chief minister Fadnavis.

In one of his applications, he had sought criminal proceedings against Fadnavis for the 'non-disclosure' of criminal cases in his election affidavit.

Uke alleged that Fadnavis filed a false affidavit in 2014 by hiding two criminal cases -- of cheating and forgery -- registered against him in 1996 and 1998.

The lawyer had also petitioned the Bombay high court's Nagpur bench seeking a police probe into the 'suspicious and untimely' death of CBI judge B H Loya.

Judge Loya, who was presiding over the trial in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh alleged fake encounter case, had died reportedly due to a heart attack in Nagpur in 2014.

Uke is also the lawyer for Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, who has filed a Rs 500 crore defamation suit in a civil court in Nagpur against IPS officer and former state intelligence chief Rashmi Shukla and others for alleged illegal tapping of his phone.