ED moves court after Arvind Kejriwal skips 5h summon

ED moves court after Arvind Kejriwal skips 5h summon

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 03, 2024 21:02 IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday filed a complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a court here for not appearing before it in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Photograph: @AamAadmiParty/X

The complaint was filed before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra, who put up the matter for further hearing on February 7.

"Fresh complaint case for non-attendance in compliance of Section 50, PMLA, 2002, received by way of assignment," the judge noted.

 

The judge heard the part arguments and adjourned the matter.

"This is a fresh complaint case. Submissions heard. Put up for remaining submissi



© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
