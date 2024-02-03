News
Cops at Kejriwal's home again over 'MLA poaching' claim

Cops at Kejriwal's home again over 'MLA poaching' claim

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 03, 2024 12:20 IST
A Delhi Police crime branch team arrived at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence Saturday morning to serve him a notice in connection with a probe over his claim that the Bharatiya Janata party was trying to buy Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, an official said.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference in New Delhi. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

He said the team is led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP)-level officer and it has arrived at the chief minister's official residence in the Civil Lines area of north Delhi.

 

On Friday evening too, Crime Branch teams had visited the residences of Kejriwal and Delhi Minister Atishi. But sources said the police teams could not serve the notices as officials at Kejriwal's home refused to take it and Atishi was not present.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
