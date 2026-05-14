Enforcement Directorate Freezes Gameskraft Assets In Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate has frozen assets worth crores belonging to online gaming platform Gameskraft in a money laundering case, intensifying scrutiny on the real-money gaming industry.

Key Points The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen Rs 526 crore in assets belonging to online gaming platform Gameskraft.

Searches were conducted in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, leading to the seizure of gold jewellery and cash.

Three founders of Gameskraft, including Deepak Singh, Prithvi Raj Singh, and Vikas Taneja, have been arrested.

The money laundering case was filed based on multiple police FIRs related to alleged cheating and fraud involving Gameskraft.

Gameskraft operates online real-money games such as 'RummyCulture' and rummytime app.

The Enforcement Directorate has frozen Rs 526 crore bank deposits and seized gold jewellery worth Rs 3.5 crore along with Rs 11 lakh in cash after it concluded searches in a money laundering case against online gaming platform Gameskraft, officials said on Thursday.

The searches against the Bengaluru-based company was launched on May 7 in Delhi-NCR and the capital city of Karnataka. The raids concluded on May 13, the officials said.

Gameskraft Asset Seizure Details

Movable assets like bank deposits, bonds and fixed deposits worth a total Rs 526.49 crore have been frozen while gold jewellery worth Rs 3.5 crore and Rs 11 lakh in cash have been seized during the operation conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, they said.

Arrests of Gameskraft Founders

Following the raids, the ED had arrested three founders of the company -- Deepak Singh, Prithvi Raj Singh and Vikas Taneja.

The central agency filed a money laundering case against Gameskraft Technologies Ltd and other associated entities taking cognisance of multiple police FIRs related to alleged cheating and fraud.

According to ED officials, the platform runs and owns various online real-money games like 'RummyCulture', rummytime app, etc.

Online money gaming was banned by the government in August 2025.