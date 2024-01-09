News
Rediff.com  » News » ED files charge sheet against Rabri, Misa Bharti

ED files charge sheet against Rabri, Misa Bharti

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 09, 2024 13:35 IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday filed its first charge sheet in the railways land-for-jobs linked money laundering case, naming former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and her MP daughter Misa Bharti.

IMAGE: Former Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD leader Rabri Devi and her daughter Misa Bharti. Photograph: ANI Photo

An alleged "close associate" of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's family Amit Katyal, some other individuals and companies have been named in the prosecution complaint (charge sheet), they said.

The charge sheet has been filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Delhi and the court has listed the matter to be heard on January 16, the sources said.

 

Katyal was arrested in this case by the ED in November last year while Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son and Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav were summoned by the agency but they have not yet deposed.

The alleged scam pertains to the period when Prasad was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government.

It is alleged that from 2004 to 2009, several people were appointed to Group "D" positions in various zones of the Indian Railways and in lieu, these people transferred their land to the family members of the then railway minister Prasad and a linked company named A K Infosystems Private Limited.

The money laundering case, filed under the criminal sections of the PMLA, stems from a complaint lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI has filed a charge sheet in this case earlier.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
