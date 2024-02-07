News
ED didn't search Kejriwal's PA's house, just sat in living room: Atishi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 07, 2024 12:01 IST
The Enforcement Directorate officials who raided the premises of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar sat in the living room of his house and did not even pretend to carry out any searches, Delhi minister Atishi said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Security at the residence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP ND Gupta, where the Enforcement Directorate conducts a raid, in New Delhi on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

The officials did not search any rooms or look for any documents. They did not even care to explain in connection with which case they had gone there, she said at a press conference.

There was no immediate response from the ED to Atishi's claims.

Sources had said on Tuesday that the raids were carried out in connection with "irregularities" in a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) tendering process.

 

The 'panchnama' document showed that the ED team took with it just two Gmail account downloads and three family phones from Kumar's house, Atishi claimed.

The ED raids are nothing but an attack on Kejriwal to crush him because he is the only one who openly challenges the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she charged.

About 10-12 premises in the national capital were covered by the ED as part of the raids carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Besides Bibhav Kumar, the office of AAP treasurer N D Gupta, residences of former DJB member Shalabh Kumar, a chartered accountant (CA), Pankaj Mangal, and some others linked to the AAP were covered by the officials of the agency.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
