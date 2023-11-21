News
ED attaches Rs 752 cr of National Herald assets in money laundering probe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 21, 2023 20:22 IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has attached assets worth Rs 751.9 crore as part of its money laundering investigation against the Congress party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper.

IMAGE: Congress leaderS Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Kumar Bansal leave National Herald office, amid the ED raid at the media house in New Delhi, August 2, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against the newspaper's publisher Associated Journals Ltd and its holding company Young Indian, the central probe agency said in a statement.

"Investigation revealed that Associated Journals Ltd is in possession of proceeds of crime in the form of immovable properties spread across many cities of India such as Delhi, Mumbai and Lucknow to the tune of Rs 661.69 crore and Young Indian is in possession of proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 90.21 crore in the form of investment in equity shares of AJL," it said in a statement.

 

The ED had questioned and recorded the statements of Congress' first family Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and that of president Mallikarjun Kharge in this case.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
