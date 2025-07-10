HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Big celebs among 29 booked for 'endorsing' betting apps

Big celebs among 29 booked for 'endorsing' betting apps

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 10, 2025 12:08 IST

x

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case to look into the role of more than two dozen celebrities, including actors like Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati and Prakash Raj, apart from some social media influencers and YouTubers in Telangana as part of a money laundering probe against certain online betting platforms, official sources said on Thursday.

IMAGE: ED headquarters in New Delhi. Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

These outlets are alleged to have generated 'illicit' funds worth crores of rupees through illegal betting and gambling, the sources said.

The federal probe agency has taken cognisance of as many as five state police FIRs to book its case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

 

About 29 celebrities, including Deverakonda, Daggubati, Manchu Lakshmi, Raj, Nidhi Agarwal, Pranitha Subhash, Ananya Nagalla, TV host Srimukhi apart from local social media influencers and YouTubers have been booked in the ED case.

These celebrities are suspected to have 'endorsed' online betting apps like Junglee Rummy, JeetWin, Lotus365 etc. in lieu of getting celebrity or endorsement fee, the sources said.

Some of these 'well known' persons, the sources said, have earlier stated that they did not know the exact functioning of the apps and products dished out by them and claimed they did not associate themselves with these platforms for any wrongdoing or illegal activity like betting.

The ED is expected to record their statements in the coming days even as it is collecting more FIRs and looking for more complainants who were duped or cheated by these betting platforms.

A comprehensive investigation is underway to find the estimated amount of the 'proceeds of crime' generated by these apps and the exact role of the celebrities.

Their guilt will be decided following recording of their statements and version, the sources said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sports Gambling: When The Game Plays You
Sports Gambling: When The Game Plays You
This MP Wants Ban On Online Betting Apps
This MP Wants Ban On Online Betting Apps
Daggubatti, Deverakonda, booked over betting apps
Daggubatti, Deverakonda, booked over betting apps
FIR registered against RCB cricketer Yash Dayal
FIR registered against RCB cricketer Yash Dayal
Spot the Scam Before It Spots You!
Spot the Scam Before It Spots You!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Guru Dutt's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

Rush Hour: 8 Cities With Super Crowded Commuter Trains

webstory image 3

Korean Egg Drop Sandwich: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

INS Surat: India's new stealth guided-missile destroyer enhances Naval power under project 15B3:33

INS Surat: India's new stealth guided-missile destroyer...

PM Modi conferred with Namibia's highest civilian award2:46

PM Modi conferred with Namibia's highest civilian award

Security stops Pappu Yadav, KK from entering Rahul, Tejashwi's van2:24

Security stops Pappu Yadav, KK from entering Rahul,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD