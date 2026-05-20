HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » How Flower Dye Can Power The Future Of Solar Energy

How Flower Dye Can Power The Future Of Solar Energy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 20, 2026 17:15 IST

Researchers in Jharkhand have developed an eco-friendly solar cell using natural dye extracted from the Mirabilis jalapa flower, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional solar energy materials.

Key Points

  • Researchers have created an eco-friendly solar cell using dye from the Mirabilis jalapa flower.
  • The solar cell achieved a power conversion efficiency of 0.61 per cent with stability up to 250 hours.
  • Theoretical efficiency calculations for the dye molecules range from 13.9 to 20.8 per cent.
  • The flower is abundant and non-edible, offering a sustainable alternative to synthetic dyes.
  • The dye's properties allow strong interaction with titanium dioxide nanoparticles, enhancing performance.

A group of researchers from the Department of Energy Engineering at the Central University of Jharkhand has developed an eco-friendly solar cell using a plant-based natural dye, an official said on Wednesday.

Mirabilis Jalapa: A Natural Dye Source

The plant-based dye extracted from the petals of the Mirabilis jalapa flower, commonly known as Gulabbas, Four O'Clock Flower, Sandhya Malati, or Sandhya Phool.

 

"The developed solar cell has so far achieved a highest power conversion efficiency (PCE) of 0.61 per cent with operational stability up to 250 hours," said Dr Basudev, the lead researcher.

He said Quantum chemical calculations performed on the six major dye constituents of the flower extract revealed a remarkable theoretical efficiency ranging from 13.9 to 20.8 per cent for individual dye molecules.

Benefits of Natural Dyes in Solar Energy

The study demonstrates the enormous potential of naturally available, non-toxic and biodegradable dyes for future solar energy applications. He said the flower grows naturally almost year-round and is available in abundance, making it a highly economical and sustainable resource.

He further said that natural dyes derived from non-edible sources offer major advantages over conventional synthetic dyes. Unlike food-based bio-resources that may raise concerns regarding food security and fuel production, the Gulabbas flower provides a completely non-edible and sustainable alternative.

How the Flower Dye Enhances Solar Cell Performance

The extracted dye dissolves easily in ethanol, while the presence of carbonyl and hydroxyl functional groups allows strong anchoring with titanium dioxide nanoparticles used in the photoanode-a crucial component of DSSCs. This efficient interaction significantly contributes to photovoltaic performance, Dr Pradhan said.

The research highlights the immense potential of natural and biodegradable materials in next-generation solar energy technologies. The study focuses on utilising flower-based natural dyes as an alternative to expensive and hazardous synthetic dyes currently used in Dye-Sensitised Solar Cells (DSSCs), also known as Gratzel cells.

These solar cells directly convert solar energy into electricity through a process of photosensitization.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

How sunflowers may help India meet solar energy target
How sunflowers may help India meet solar energy target
How Sushmita Krishnan Is Making Paper From Water Hyacinths
How Sushmita Krishnan Is Making Paper From Water Hyacinths
Assam Startup Turns Weed Into Paper
Assam Startup Turns Weed Into Paper
Dark days will soon be over for a remote tribal village in Bengal
Dark days will soon be over for a remote tribal village in Bengal
Energy from urine? IIT-Palakkad researchers show how
Energy from urine? IIT-Palakkad researchers show how

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 2

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 3

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

VIDEOS

PM Modi's Selfie With Giorgia Meloni Breaks The Internet5:10

PM Modi's Selfie With Giorgia Meloni Breaks The Internet

Daisy Shah spotted in a gym look in Mumbai0:53

Daisy Shah spotted in a gym look in Mumbai

PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella3:09

PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Italian...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO