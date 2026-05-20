How Flower Dye Can Power The Future Of Solar Energy

Researchers in Jharkhand have developed an eco-friendly solar cell using natural dye extracted from the Mirabilis jalapa flower, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional solar energy materials.

Key Points Researchers have created an eco-friendly solar cell using dye from the Mirabilis jalapa flower.

The solar cell achieved a power conversion efficiency of 0.61 per cent with stability up to 250 hours.

Theoretical efficiency calculations for the dye molecules range from 13.9 to 20.8 per cent.

The flower is abundant and non-edible, offering a sustainable alternative to synthetic dyes.

The dye's properties allow strong interaction with titanium dioxide nanoparticles, enhancing performance.

A group of researchers from the Department of Energy Engineering at the Central University of Jharkhand has developed an eco-friendly solar cell using a plant-based natural dye, an official said on Wednesday.

Mirabilis Jalapa: A Natural Dye Source

The plant-based dye extracted from the petals of the Mirabilis jalapa flower, commonly known as Gulabbas, Four O'Clock Flower, Sandhya Malati, or Sandhya Phool.

"The developed solar cell has so far achieved a highest power conversion efficiency (PCE) of 0.61 per cent with operational stability up to 250 hours," said Dr Basudev, the lead researcher.

He said Quantum chemical calculations performed on the six major dye constituents of the flower extract revealed a remarkable theoretical efficiency ranging from 13.9 to 20.8 per cent for individual dye molecules.

Benefits of Natural Dyes in Solar Energy

The study demonstrates the enormous potential of naturally available, non-toxic and biodegradable dyes for future solar energy applications. He said the flower grows naturally almost year-round and is available in abundance, making it a highly economical and sustainable resource.

He further said that natural dyes derived from non-edible sources offer major advantages over conventional synthetic dyes. Unlike food-based bio-resources that may raise concerns regarding food security and fuel production, the Gulabbas flower provides a completely non-edible and sustainable alternative.

How the Flower Dye Enhances Solar Cell Performance

The extracted dye dissolves easily in ethanol, while the presence of carbonyl and hydroxyl functional groups allows strong anchoring with titanium dioxide nanoparticles used in the photoanode-a crucial component of DSSCs. This efficient interaction significantly contributes to photovoltaic performance, Dr Pradhan said.

The research highlights the immense potential of natural and biodegradable materials in next-generation solar energy technologies. The study focuses on utilising flower-based natural dyes as an alternative to expensive and hazardous synthetic dyes currently used in Dye-Sensitised Solar Cells (DSSCs), also known as Gratzel cells.

These solar cells directly convert solar energy into electricity through a process of photosensitization.