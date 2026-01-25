HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » EC uploads SIR logical discrepancies list on website after SC order

EC uploads SIR logical discrepancies list on website after SC order

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo
2 Minutes Read
Share:

January 25, 2026 12:16 IST

The Election Commission on Saturday evening uploaded on its website the names of people on the list of Special Intensive Revision logical discrepancies list following an order of the Supreme Court, a poll panel official said.

IMAGE: People in large numbers wait to attend hearings under the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls at Jadavpur Center, in Kolkata, January 4, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

The district electoral officers will now download the list and display it on panchayat bhavans and block offices as directed by the court.

The Supreme Court on January 19 directed the EC to display the names of those on the "logical discrepancies" list at gram panchayat bhavans, block offices of talukas and ward offices in West Bengal by Saturday. The court noted that 1.25 crore voters in the state figure on the "logical discrepancies" list.

 

"The lists of unmapped voters and those with logical discrepancies are on our website," the official told PTI.

Logical discrepancies in progeny linking with the 2002 voter list include instances of a mismatch in the parent's name and the age difference between a voter and their parent being less than 15 years or more than 50 years.

The poll panel was facing uncertainty over complying with the apex court's directive, as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) had not received the required software till late Friday night, a well-placed source said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SC directs public display of voter discrepancies in Bengal
SC directs public display of voter discrepancies in Bengal
Mohammed Shami appears for SIR hearing in Kolkata
Mohammed Shami appears for SIR hearing in Kolkata
No FIR against TMC MLA over SIR violence despite EC deadline
No FIR against TMC MLA over SIR violence despite EC deadline
Protests erupt across Bengal over SIR 'harassment'
Protests erupt across Bengal over SIR 'harassment'
Netaji's grandnephew calls Bengal SIR 'sheer harassment'
Netaji's grandnephew calls Bengal SIR 'sheer harassment'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

webstory image 2

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

VIDEOS

Watch: Manali Transforms into a Breathtaking Snow Paradise3:03

Watch: Manali Transforms into a Breathtaking Snow Paradise

Huge fire breaks out at guest house near Dal Lake in Srinagar1:37

Huge fire breaks out at guest house near Dal Lake in...

US Warns of Heavy Snow as Winter Storm Spreads2:28

US Warns of Heavy Snow as Winter Storm Spreads

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO