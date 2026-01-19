SC directs public display of voter discrepancies in Bengal

The Supreme Court directed the Election Commission (EC) on Monday to display the names of those on the "logical discrepancies" list at gram panchayat bhavans, block offices of talukas and ward offices in West Bengal.

IMAGE: TMC holds a demonstration against the Election Commission of India and the BJP over the SIR of the electoral roll in the state in front of the BDO and SDO office of Srirampur, in Hooghly, West Bengal, January 19, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

The court noted that 1.25 crore voters in the state figure on the "logical discrepancies" list.

Logical discrepancies in progeny linking with the 2002 voter list include instances of a mismatch in the parent's name and the age difference between a voter and their parent being less than 15 years or more than 50 years.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Dipankar Datta and Joymalya Bagchi said those likely to be affected by the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in West Bengal be allowed to submit their documents or objections.

The top court directed that the office for submitting the documents and objections shall be set up within the panchayat bhavans or block offices.

"The state government shall provide adequate manpower to the State Election Commission for the deployment at the panchayat bhavans and block offices.

"In this regard, we direct that every district shall meticulously comply with the directions issued by the ECI or the state government for the staff for smooth functioning," the bench said.

The court directed that the director general of police (DGP) of West Bengal shall be obligated to ensure that there is no law-and-order problem and that all the activities shall be completed smoothly.

The apex court was hearing pleas alleging arbitrariness and procedural irregularities in the ongoing SIR exercise in West Bengal.

Defeated them in court today, will trounce BJP in polls: TMC

Reacting to the apex court order, senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Monday interpreted the Supreme Court's direction to the EC to publish the names of electors called for hearings on account of logical discrepancies in enumeration forms as "two tight slaps on the faces of those who tried to deprive people of their fundamental right to vote".

Speaking at a rally at Barasat in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, the TMC national general secretary said this "victory in court" would be followed by the party's "win in polls" likely to take place in April this year.

Referring to the BJP, Banerjee said, "This is a victory of 'Maa Mati Manush' and the people of West Bengal over those who tried to pick and choose one crore citizens and delete their names from electoral rolls. The Supreme Court gave two tight slaps on the faces of those who not only tried to starve the people of West Bengal, but also attempted to deprive them of their fundamental right to vote."

"We defeated them in court today, we will trounce them during polls in April. Stay prepared, West Bengal is not UP, Bihar, MP or Gujarat. This state showed the path to the nation's Independence struggle, its renaissance. We do not bow our heads before outsiders," he added.

"The BJP's SIR game is over," Banerjee said, stating he also had information that the court has asked the poll body to provide receipts of documents submitted by electors appearing for hearings.

"So, Modiji, tell us now who is more powerful? The 10 crore people of West Bengal or BJP zamindars? The tormentors from outside or the toiling masses?" the TMC leader said at the rally.