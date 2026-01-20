HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mohammed Shami appears for SIR hearing in Kolkata

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 20, 2026 15:34 IST

Mohammed Shami

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami appeared before the poll officials with the necessary documents at a school in south Kolkata's Bikramgarh area. Photograph: Mohammed Shami/Instagram

India pacer Mohammed Shami on Tuesday appeared before poll officials in Kolkata for his scheduled hearing under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal, an official said.

Shami appeared before the poll officials with the necessary documents at a school in south Kolkata's Bikramgarh area, the official added.

The enumeration form filled up by Shami had discrepancies in some places, because of which he was summoned for the hearing, a senior official in the office of the state CEO said.

Shami, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, has been residing in Kolkata for several years due to his cricketing career.

Shami moved to Kolkata at a young age

The cricketer is registered as a voter of ward number 93 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, which falls under the Rashbehari assembly constituency.

The Indian pacer and his brother Mohammed Kaif have been issued notices by the Election Commission to appear for a hearing.

"Shami could not turn up for the hearing on an earlier date as he was in Rajkot, representing Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. So, a new date was issued," the poll official said.

He relocated to Kolkata at a young age on the advice of his coach.

Shami later came under the guidance of former Bengal Ranji captain and coach Sambaran Bandyopadhyay and earned a spot in the Bengal Under-22 team.

Key Points:

  • Mohammed Shami, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, has been residing in Kolkata for several years due to his cricketing career.
  • The enumeration form filled up by Shami had discrepancies in some places, because of which he was summoned for the SIR hearing.
  • Shami is registered as a voter of ward number 93 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, which falls under the Rashbehari assembly constituency.
 
