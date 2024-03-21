News
Rediff.com  » News » EC publishes alpha-numeric numbers of electoral bonds

EC publishes alpha-numeric numbers of electoral bonds

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 21, 2024 19:43 IST
The Election Commission on Thursday made public a fresh data set of electoral bonds, including their alpha-numeric numbers that can help match their purchasers with the political parties that received the funds.

Two separate lists of the donors and the recipients were published by the poll panel on its website after the details were submitted to it by the State Bank of India earlier in the day as per a Supreme Court order.

 

The State Bank of India was the only bank authorised to sell and redeem the bonds, which were first issued in March 2018 and were being sold until the scheme was declared null and void by the top court last month.

The Election Commission said it has uploaded the data on electoral bonds on its website as received from SBI on 'as is where is basis'.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

