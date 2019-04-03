EC issues notice to Yogi over 'Modi ji ki sena' remark

April 03, 2019 23:29 IST

The Election Commission is learnt to have issued a showcause notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his 'Modi ji ki sena' remark made during a poll rally at Ghaziabad earlier this week.

Sources in the poll panel said, prima facie, Adityanath has violated the EC's advisory of keeping armed forces away from political campaign.

A functionary said Adityanath has been asked to reply by Friday evening.

The EC took the decision based on a video clip submitted by the Ghaziabad district magistrate which shows Adityanath making the remarks at the election rally there on Sunday.

Adityanath, who addressed election meetings in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida on Sunday, had lashed out at the Congress for what he called was its 'soft approach towards terrorism and terrorists'.

"Congress ke log aatankwadiyon ko biryani khilate the aur Modi ji ki sena aatankwadiyon ko goli aur gola deti hai. (Congress leaders would feed biryani to terrorists, while Modi's army gives them bullets and bombs).

"This is the difference. The Congress people use 'ji' to refer to (JeM chief) Masood Azhar to encourage terrorism," Adityanath had said at the Ghaziabad election rally.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader was campaigning for sitting MP and Union minister V K Singh.

The Election Commission had on March 19 asked political parties to 'desist" from indulging in any propaganda involving actions taken by defence forces during their Lok Sabha poll campaigns.

The advisory was issued days after the poll panel asked parties and their candidates against using pictures of defence force personnel in their campaign material.

"...parties/candidates are advised that their campaigners/candidates should desist, as part of their election campaigning, from indulging in any political propaganda involving activities of defence forces," it had said.

Former Navy Chief Admiral L Ramdas had Monday said he would approach the Election Commission against Adityanath for his remarks and claimed that many veterans and those in service were upset over it.

*****

If Muslims have 'first right' on resources, where will Jats and Gujjars go: Yogi

Questioning a statement years ago by then prime minister Manmohan Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said if Muslims have the 'first right' over the country's resources what happens to the Scheduled Castes, Jats and Gujjars.

Adityanath recalled Singh's 2006 statement at a rally in Baghpat in western Uttar Pradesh, a region where, some estimates say, about 25 per cent of the voters are Gujjars and Jats.

"Former prime minister Manmohan Singh had said that the first right over the resources of the country is of Muslims. If Muslims have the first right, where will the Scheduled Castes, Jats, Gujjars and other people go," Adityanath said.

Singh had made the remark while addressing a meeting of the National Development Council.

"We will have to devise innovative plans to ensure that minorities, particularly the Muslim minority, are empowered to share equitably the fruits of development. These must have the first claim on resources," Singh had said.

Adityanath also likened India's February 26 airstrikes at a Balakot terror camp in Pakistan to that of mythical 'Lanka dahan' by Lord Hanuman.

"The recent valour of Indian Air Force reminds one of the 'Treta yug'. The IAF destroyed the terror camps in Pakistan just like Lord Hanuman burnt down Lanka," he said.

"This was possible only because of a strong and decisive government and the determination and willpower of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Adityanath said.

He also said India has made remarkable progress both on the economic and military fronts under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Hailing the people of the region for their participation in freedom movement, the UP chief minister said, "This is the land of revolution. The brave people of this land have contributed to the first freedom struggle of 1857."

"Now we have to fight again for the development of India and defeat the forces which are working to weaken India," he added.

Adityanath also paid tributes to the Kargil war martyr Rajinder Singh and remembered the 1857 revolution hero Dhyan Singh Gurjar.

The chief minister also attacked the Congress for its poll promise of amending Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, and accused it of trying to weaken India.

"In its election manifesto, the Congress has promised to revoke the special powers given to the Indian Army. It is a clear intent of supporting the people who want to break this country. The Congress is playing into the hands of anti-national forces," he alleged.

He added, "If the Congress manifesto is implemented, it will make our jawans helpless against our enemies. It seems the urban-naxals have taken over the Congress and they are conspiring to run the country through them.

"Their maniesto also promises to dilute the punishment awarded to people who shout anti-India slogans or talk about dividing the country."

Adityanath attacked the Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary, who is contesting from the Baghpat Lok Sabha seat.

"He knows noting about farming," he said.

The chief minister, however, paid tributes to former Prime Minister and farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh for his contributions in nation-building.

"He will always be remembered. He was the true leader of farmers, who forced governments to create policies to protect farmers," Adityanath said.