HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » EC 'helping' BJP leaders to secure 2 voter IDs in Bihar: Tejashwi

EC 'helping' BJP leaders to secure 2 voter IDs in Bihar: Tejashwi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read
Share:

August 13, 2025 12:57 IST

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday accused the Election Commission of "colluding" with the Bharatiya Janata Party to "steal" votes in Bihar, where assembly polls are due later this year.

IMAGE: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference in Patna. Photograph: @yadavtejashwi/X

He also alleged that the poll panel was "helping BJP leaders secure two voter cards".

 

"It is a fact that the Election Commission is colluding with the BJP to steal votes in Bihar ahead of the coming assembly polls. In fact, the draft electoral rolls published by the EC after the initial exercise of the special intensive revision (SIR) should be called 'dacoity' of votes. The EC is helping BJP leaders to secure two voter ID cards in the state," Yadav alleged, while talking to reporters.

The RJD leader charged Muzaffarpur Mayor Nirmala Devi with possessing dual voter ID cards.

"Muzaffarpur Mayor, a probable candidate of the BJP in the coming assembly polls, possesses two voter ID cards in two different booths in a Vidhan Sabha constituency as per the draft electoral rolls. Surprisingly, her two family members also have two voter ID cards separately in two different booths in the same assembly constituency," he claimed.

Tejashwi also asked, "How did such an anomaly occur? Who should be held responsible for this?" 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bihar deputy CM has 2 voter IDs, claims Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar deputy CM has 2 voter IDs, claims Tejashwi Yadav
No objections on Bihar draft voter list: EC amid row
No objections on Bihar draft voter list: EC amid row
Factually incorrect: EC rejects Cong's vote theft claims
Factually incorrect: EC rejects Cong's vote theft claims
Won't remove voters without notice: EC to SC on Bihar SIR
Won't remove voters without notice: EC to SC on Bihar SIR
Unlimited cases like Minta Devi: Rahul on 'vote chori' claim
Unlimited cases like Minta Devi: Rahul on 'vote chori' claim

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Sridevi's 11 Best Performances

webstory image 2

10 Of The World's Largest Religious Monuments

webstory image 3

India's Highest Paid IT CEOs

VIDEOS

Tiranga Shikara Rally held at Dal Lake ahead of I-Day5:21

Tiranga Shikara Rally held at Dal Lake ahead of I-Day

Indian Army conducts defence porter recruitment rally in Poonch1:35

Indian Army conducts defence porter recruitment rally in...

Must Watch! '124-yr-old' Minta Devi from Bihar reveals the truth on Camera6:20

Must Watch! '124-yr-old' Minta Devi from Bihar reveals...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV