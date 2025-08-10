HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bihar deputy CM has 2 voter IDs, claims Tejashwi Yadav

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 10, 2025 13:14 IST

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday alleged that Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has two voter ID cards and asked what action is being taken against Sinha.

IMAGE: Tejashwi Yadav said Vijay Kumar Sinha has two different EPIC ID numbers in two different assembly constituencies. Photograph: @yadavtejashwi/X

Yadav, talking to reporters in Patna, said, "Vijay Kumar Sinha is a voter from two different assembly constituencies in two different districts. His name is there in the Lakhisarai assembly constituency in the same district and also in Bankipur assembly constituency in Patna district.

"He has two different Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) cards. Surprisingly, it has happened after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by the Election Commission in Bihar. Who should be held responsible, either Sinha himself or the Election Commission? What action is being taken against Sinha? When will he (Sinha) resign from the post after the revelations?".

 

The Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly said Sinha's EPIC ID number in the Lakhisarai assembly constituency is IAF3939337, and in the Bankipur assembly constituency in Patna district, his ID number is AFS0853341.

"While Sinha's age is 57 years in one list and 60 years in another. Is this not fraud and an age scam? He must have filled two different forms in two different assembly constituencies. He deliberately got two votes registered in two different places. If he did not personally sign both forms, then did the Election Commission create two different votes for him in two different assembly constituencies based on forged signatures? Will he receive two different notices, or are these rules only for the opposition leaders?" he alleged.

Commenting on the EC asking him to respond to allegations that he holds two EPIC numbers, the RJD leader said, "I have replied to the ECwhy should I need to give an explanation for this? He accused the EC of attempting to pin on him a mistake committed by its own officials."

Recently, the EC had asked Yadav to respond to allegations that he holds two EPIC numbers. "Whose lapse is it if two EPIC numbers were issued to me? Galti khud karen aur explanation hamse mangege (They make the mistake themselves and are seeking an explanation from me)."

Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar in a post on X on Saturday shared screenshots of the draft electoral rolls in which the DyCM has been shown as a voter in Lakhisarai, his assembly seat, as well as Bankipur in the capital city.

PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the screenshots shared by Kumar.

Kumar asked, "Had Sinha been casting his vote from two places? How did he file his enumeration forms from more than one place? Would there be an FIR against him for this fraud?".

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
