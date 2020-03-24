News
EC defers RS polls in view of COVID-19 outbreak

EC defers RS polls in view of COVID-19 outbreak

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Roshneesh Kmaneck
March 24, 2020 12:15 IST

The Election Commission has deferred the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 26 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, official sources said on Tuesday.



Election to fill up 55 seats in the Upper House of Parliament was to be held on March 26, but 37 candidates have already been elected without a contest.

 

The decision on holding the election for the remaining 18 seats will be taken based on the prevailing situation, the sources said.

Nearly 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far, according to health ministry data on Tuesday.

As cases of the viral infection surged, authorities have put almost the entire country under lockdown, banning gathering of people and suspending road, rail and air traffic till March 31.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Roshneesh Kmaneck
