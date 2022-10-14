News
Rediff.com  » News » EC announces Himachal polls; no dates for Gujarat yet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 14, 2022 16:12 IST
Elections to the Himachal Pradesh assembly will be held on November 12, the Election Commission announced on Friday.

Image only for representation. Photograph: PTI Photo

The counting of votes will be on December 8, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told a press conference in New Delhi.

The Commission did not announce the elections for the Gujarat assembly, the term of which ends on February 18, 2023.

 

Over 55 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise for 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh, Kumar said.

The CEC said the Commission was following past precedence in keeping the announcing in abeyance the schedule for Gujarat assembly.

There are 1.86 lakh first-time voters, 1.22 lakh aged 80-plus and 1,184 voters who are above 100 years of age.

Himachal Pradesh has a 68-member assembly and the BJP had won a clear majority by winning 44 seats in the 2017 elections.

The Congress managed to win 21 seats, Independents bagged two seats and the Communist Party of India-Marxist emerged victorious on one seat.

In percentage terms, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 48.79 per cent of the total valid votes, followed by the Congress (41.68 per cent) and Independents (6.34 per cent).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
'Free, fair polls': Can CEC keep his promise?
'BJP is beatable in Gujarat'
CEC, EC give up perks as part of austerity measure
T20 World Cup: Can Sri Lanka spring another surprise?
Aus favourites, but T20 WC is anyone's for the taking
Electoral bonds absolutely transparent: Govt to SC
DATING Advice From Malaika!
The War Against Coronavirus

