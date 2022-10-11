News
EC allots 'two swords and a shield' symbol to Shinde faction

EC allots 'two swords and a shield' symbol to Shinde faction

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 11, 2022 18:26 IST
The Election Commission on Tuesday allotted 'two swords and a shield' as the poll symbol to the Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Dussehra rally at BKC's MMRDA grounds, in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Shinde faction, which is now named as 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena', will be able to use the symbol for the Andheri East assembly bypoll, should it decide to contest the election scheduled for November 3.

 

In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Commission said it has decided to declare 'Do Talwarein aur Ek Dhal (Two Swords and Shield)' to be a free symbol and allot it to the candidate set up, if any, by the Shinde-led group in the current bye-election.

The Shinde faction had suggested 'peepal tree', 'sword and shield', and 'sun' as its choice of poll symbols.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
