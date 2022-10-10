Uddhav moves HC against EC's order freezing Sena name, symbol

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction on Monday approached the Delhi high court seeking quashing of the order of the Election Commission of India (ECI) freezing the party name and election symbol.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray interacts with son and party leader Aaditya (left) at the Dussehra rally at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park, Mumbai. October 5, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The petition, filed by Thackeray, has challenged ECI's October 8 order, contending that it was passed in complete violation of principles of natural justice and without granting any hearing to the parties.

The petition has arraigned ECI and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknathrao Sambhaji Shinde as parties.