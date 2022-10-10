News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Uddhav moves HC against EC's order freezing Sena name, symbol

Uddhav moves HC against EC's order freezing Sena name, symbol

Source: PTI
October 10, 2022 17:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction on Monday approached the Delhi high court seeking quashing of the order of the Election Commission of India (ECI) freezing the party name and election symbol.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray interacts with son and party leader Aaditya (left) at the Dussehra rally at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park, Mumbai. October 5, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The petition, filed by Thackeray, has challenged ECI's October 8 order, contending that it was passed in complete violation of principles of natural justice and without granting any hearing to the parties.

 

The petition has arraigned ECI and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknathrao Sambhaji Shinde as parties.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Traitors are Ravan: Uddhav slams Shinde on Dussehra
Traitors are Ravan: Uddhav slams Shinde on Dussehra
Ravan, Katappa, betrayal... Jibes in rival Sena rallies
Ravan, Katappa, betrayal... Jibes in rival Sena rallies
Fadnavis will take away Shinde's chair: Sena leader
Fadnavis will take away Shinde's chair: Sena leader
Markets end in red; RIL, HDFC twins top drags
Markets end in red; RIL, HDFC twins top drags
Dharavi: Realty goldmine or citizen minefield?
Dharavi: Realty goldmine or citizen minefield?
'Amitji is an energetic 8 year old'
'Amitji is an energetic 8 year old'
Recipe: Mayur's Metkut Rice
Recipe: Mayur's Metkut Rice
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Will 'bounce back' from 'cruel' EC decision: Shiv Sena

Will 'bounce back' from 'cruel' EC decision: Shiv Sena

Uddhav faction submits 3 symbol, name choices to EC

Uddhav faction submits 3 symbol, name choices to EC

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances