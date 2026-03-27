5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Panic in Sindh, Pakistan

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattled Sindh province in Pakistan, triggering widespread panic as tremors shook homes and businesses, though no casualties or major damage have been reported.

Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Key Points A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck Sindh province in Pakistan, causing panic among residents.

The earthquake's epicentre was located 74 km west of Shahdakot, at a depth of 14 km.

Tremors were felt in Shahdakot and surrounding areas, prompting people to evacuate their homes and businesses.

No casualties or major damages have been reported as a result of the earthquake in Sindh province.

Karachi has experienced a series of minor earthquakes since last year, raising concerns among residents.

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit several areas of Sindh province in Pakistan on Friday, causing panic among citizens.

However, there are no reports of any casualties or major damages.

According to the meteorological office, the epicentre of the earthquake was around 74 km west of Shahdakot, at a depth of 14 kms.

Tremors were felt at Shahdakot, about 470 kms northeast of Karachi, at 12.36 pm (local time) as people were preparing for Friday prayers.

A local police official said people rushed out of their homes and businesses in panic.

"The tremors were strong and were felt across the town," SHO Karim Shah said.

Shah said so far, no casualties or major damages have been reported in the town or surrounding areas.

Since last year, the city of Karachi has been hit by a series of minor quakes.